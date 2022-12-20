Lil Wayne Left Speechless After Watching Eli Manning Rap

Lil Wayne was left speechless after he watched a video of Eli Manning rapping in the studio.

On Monday night (Dec. 19), Lil Wayne appeared on Manningcast, a football podcast hosted by quarterback siblings Peyton and Eli Manning, to discuss his favorite team The Green Bay Packers. While on the show, Peyton wanted to show Weezy a video of his brother, Eli, rapping and the Young Money leader's reaction was priceless.

Wayne was speechless at first, and then he started laughing at Eli's amateurish rap skills. Peyton was so embarrassed by the video, he apologized to the New Orleans rapper. "Sorry about that," he said.

After a Wayne composed himself, he offered his thoughts on the visual.

"First of all, when I saw that, I just saw a picture of that first," he said, referring to Eli wearing a bright yellow Celine hoodie, matching bucket hat and gold Cuban link chain. "When I saw the picture I was like 'wait, is this really how Eli dress, this how he dress on his off-time for real?"

"I didn't know what was going on, I saw the Cuban around your neck so I'm glad I saw the video of what that was all about," he continued.

As for Eli's rapping skills, Wayne shockingly said, "You killed it. You killed that."

Eli added: "You are the inspiration, Wayne."

As for the clip, the former New York Giants quarterback went into the studio last month with Fivio Foreign to record a song for the Giants in his new role as business operations and fan engagement for the team. Eli and Fivio collaborated on a remix of the drill rapper's track "1-on-3" called "Giants on 3." Check out the video below.

Judging by the clip, Eli Manning should stick with being a football analyst.

Watch Lil Wayne's Hilarious Reaction to Eli Manning Rapping In the Studio Below