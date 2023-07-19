YG, Saweetie and Tyga Are Going on Tour Together, Fans Have Mixed Reactions

YG, Saweetie and Tyga have announced they are going on tour and fans have mixed reactions to the grouping.

YG, Saweetie and Tyga Announce Str8t to the Klub Tour

On Tuesday (July 18), it was announced that the trio of YG, Saweetie and Tyga would be hitting the road together for a cross-country jaunt. Dubbed the Str8t to the Klub Tour, the rappers will make 14 stops beginning on Sept. 21 in Sacramento, Calif., including shows in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Denver, Dallas and San Diego, Calif., before closing out on Nov. 22 in Inglewood, Calif. at the Kia Forum. Kamaiyah, Wallie The Sensai and DJ Vision will be special guests on the tour.

Read More: A Guide to Rappers Touring in 2023

Fans React to YG, Saweetie and Tyga Tour

Fans on Twitter are having mixed reactions to the announced tour.

"Saweetie. Tyga. YG. Arena Tour? They couldn’t even sell out a lounge LMFAO," one Twitter user commented.

"Saweetie…… YG……. And Tyga (??????) decided it was a good idea to go on tour…… TOGETHER?" another person questioned.

Other people were ecstatic about the possibility of seeing YG, Saweetie and Tyga on the same stage.

"Saweetie going on tour w YG and Tyga???? my bank account is sobbing," another reaction reads.

"YG Saweetie and Tyga going on TOUR???!!!!!! I know a album on the way!!!" another person posted.

Check out reactions to YG, Saweetie and Tyga's upcoming tour below.

See Reactions on Twitter to YG, Saweetie and Tyga's Str8t to the Klub Tour Below