Tyga Goes Under Anesthesia to Get Stomach and Back Tattooed – Watch

Tyga recently got some new ink on his stomach and back, and went under anesthesia to do it.

Tyga Goes Under Anesthesia to Get Stomach and Back Tattooed

On July 14, Los Angeles-based celebrity tattoo artist Ganga, owner of the company No Pain by Ganga, shared video on his social media pages showing a tattoo session with Tyga in which the "Taste" rapper went under anesthesia to get huge tattoo touch-ups on his front and back. In the video below, the California rapper is in what appears to be a hospital room getting ready to go under. A few seconds later, four tattoo artists are simultaneously tattooing the unconscious rhymer.

"Full project cover up full back and front touch up, in just 8 hours, soon I will upload the result," the video is captioned.

Other Rappers Who Have Been Tattooed by Ganga

Ganga is well-known in celebrity circles as a go-to tattoo artist. His hip-hop celebrity clients include Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, Offset, Moneybagg Yo and others. His No Pain by Ganga company boasts the ability to do painless tattoo pieces in just one day as opposed to follow-up sessions that have to take place for many large tattoos in a traditional setting.

See video of Tyga under anesthesia getting his stomach and back tattooed below.

Watch Tyga Getting His Stomach and Back Tattooed While Under Anesthesia Below