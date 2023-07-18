Most of Lil Durk’s Sorry for the Drought Tour Dates Are Canceled

Lil Durk's Sorry for the Drought Tour has been mostly canceled.

Several Lil Durk Tour Dates Canceled

On Tuesday (July 18), most of the dates on Lil Durk's upcoming Sorry for the Drought tour were nixed. In total, 24 dates have been chopped or postponed from the original tour schedule including stops in Atlanta, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Phoenix, New York, Denver, Toronto and others. This leaves Durk with just five dates. It is unclear if Kodak Black, NLE Choppa and DD Osama will still being joining Durk on tour as originally planned.

XXL has reached out to Lil Durk's team for comment.

Lil Durk Recovering From Heath Scare

The show cancelations come on the heels of Lil Durk recently being released from the hospital after spending a week recovering from severe exhaustion and dehydration.

"My fans mean everything to me, you’re the reason why I do this," Lil Durk told TMZ in a statement. "I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to. #StillHealing."

Lil Durk isn't the only rapper to cancel shows on his upcoming tour. Lil Baby also recently canceled several dates on his It's Only Us Tour.

Check out the new dates for Lil Durk's Sorry for the Drought Tour below.

Lil Durk's Sorry for the Drought Tour Dates

July 28 – Tampa, Fla. – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

Aug. 11 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center

Aug. 12 - Chicago, Ill. - United Center

Aug. 13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 21 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center