Several Lil Baby Tour Dates Are Being Canceled, Fans Upset

Lil Baby has canceled several dates on his It's Only Us Tour and fans are upset.

Lil Baby Cancels Shows on His It's Only Us Tour; Here's What We Know

Earlier this week, fans noticed that Lil Baby had canceled several dates on his initial It's Only Us Tour run and wondered why. According to Ticketmaster.com, August shows in Phoenix, Ariz., Sacramento, Calif. and Salt Lake City, Utah have all been canceled. Concerts were also canceled in Denver, Indianapolis, Louisville, Ky., and Pittsburgh, Pa. See below.

According to the website, ticket holders do not need to take any action to receive a refund. The refund will be processed to the original payment method once the funds are received from the event organizer, which usually takes 30 days. No reason was given for the cancellation of shows.

XXL has reached out to Lil Baby's reps for comment.

On Friday (July 14), Lil Baby posted a revised schedule of his IOU Tour, which kicks off July 26 in Houston followed by Austin, TX. on July 28 and Dallas, TX. on July 29. Fellow rappers, GloRilla, The Kid LAROI, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho are listed as the opening acts. Peep the itinerary below.

Fans Are Upset With Lil Baby Canceling Shows

After learning that several of Lil Baby's tour dates are being canceled, fans took to Twitter to express their frustration. Several people are wondering why the Atlanta rapper isn't coming to their city, while others speculate that low ticket sales are to blame.

"Yeah these rappers egos too big that’s why they gotta cancel shows," wrote one person. "People like Lil Baby , Moneybagg , Future should be touring together[.] Scream tour had Bow Wow , b2k , mario all together."

Another fan tweeted: Drake now lil baby had to cancel shows cuz of low ticket sales lol told y’all that rap s**t dying[.]"

An irate fan typed, "Man why lil baby hv to cancel his show in [Indianapolis] [loudly crying emoji] boyyyy I’m too pressed rn."

"WHY DID LIL BABY CANCEL THE LOUISVILLE SHOW," asked another person.

Lil Baby has not issued a statement regarding the cancellation of shows.

