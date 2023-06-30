GloRilla Keeps Her Foot on the Gas in Her ABCs

As GloRilla's rap career continues to skyrocket, the 2023 XXL Freshman fully intends to keep her foot on the gas. It's been a year since her 2022 breakout single, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," earned the Memphis rapper her debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The HitKidd-produced anthem peaked at No. 42 and then made way for GloRilla to crack the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time with "Tomorrow 2" featuring Cardi B. It's clear she's winning. Now, get to know the more comedic side to Glo in her version of XXL's ABCs.

Coming in hot, GloRilla rips through letters A through D with a two-track mind. She declares, "A is for ass ’cause I got a lot of it," and "bad for B ’cause I'm a bad b***h." For C, it's no surprise the "Get That Money" rhymer is all about her "cash" and of course, "D is for d**k" because she says she simply "loves" it. From there, the sequential letters F, G and H find Big Glo switching up the focus to her gold-certified smash, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," her exceptionally catchy rap name, as well as her righteous middle name, "Hallelujah."

As we get to know more about GloRilla while she carries on with the alphabetical onslaught, the "Out Loud Thinking" spitter makes it known that she has no intention of seeing her astronomical career trajectory slow down any time soon. After using K to let everyone know that she's going to "keep her foot on the gas," GloRilla drives her point home even further with the letter R because she's "running s**t" out here.

In GloRilla's ABCs video below, learn a "little sum-sum," as she puts it, about the continuously rising Memphis rap star.

Watch GloRilla's 2023 XXL Freshman ABCs

The Freshman issue of XXL magazine hits stands everywhere on July 18. See Finesse2tymes, Lola Brooke, Rob49, Fridayy, GloRilla, 2Rare, SleazyWorld Go, Central Cee, Real Boston Richey, Luh Tyler, TiaCorine and DC The Don's official Freshman pages. In addition to interviews with all 12 artists in the 2023 Class and Freshman cyphers producer Pi'erre Bourne, it includes interviews with Lil Baby, NLE Choppa, Boosie BadAzz, Toosii, DDG, Saba, producer Go Grizzly, engineer Jaycen Joshua, singer Coco Jones, SinceThe80s' President Barry "Hefner" Johnson and AEW wrestler Swerve Strickland, plus a look back at what the 2022 XXL Freshman Class is doing, hip-hop's love for golfing featuring Scarface, OMB Peezy and pro golfer Harold Varner III, conversations with 10 new artists making noise and a deep dive into A.I. hip-hop songs. You can also buy the 2023 XXL Freshman Class issue here.

