Lil Baby Announces It’s Only Us Tour With GloRilla, The Kid Laroi and More

Lil Baby is going on tour this summer and he's bringing a handful of buzzing artists with him.

On Monday (April 10), Lil Baby announced the It's Only Us Tour via social media and his official website. The 34-date tour kicks off with a soft open at the Metro Festival in Montreal on May 19 before moving on to the Governors Ball in New York City on June 10.

The jaunt officially begins on July 26 in Houston and will make stops in Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver, Detroit, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Boston, Memphis, New Orleans and more, before closing out on Sept. 22 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Lil Baby will also be bringing Glorilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez, The Kid Laroi and Hunxho along for the ride.

Lil Baby also released a trailer for the tour. In the clip, Baby is in a pool FaceTiming the other artists on the tour. "This Fasho Gone Be A Highlight Of The Summer!!" Baby captioned the video. Pre-sale tickets for the tour start tomorrow (April 11) and general tickets go on sale Thursday (April 13).

Check Out Lil Baby It's Only Us Tour Trailer and Dates Below

May 19: Metro Metro Festival — Montreal

June 10: Governors Ball Music Festival — New York, N.Y.

July 26: Toyota Center — Houston, Texas

July 28: Moody Center — Austin, Texas

July 29: American Airlines Center — Dallas, Texas

Aug. 1: Footprint Center — Phoenix, Ariz.

Aug. 2: Pechanga Arena^* — San Diego, Calif.

Aug. 4: T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, Nev.

Aug. 5: Crypto.com Arena^* — Los Angeles, Calif.

Aug. 6: Oakland Arena — Oakland, Calif

Aug. 9: Golden 1 Center — Sacramento, Calif.

Aug. 12: Climate Pledge Arena — Seattle, Wash.

Aug. 14: Delta Center — Salt Lake City, Utah

Aug. 15: Ball Arena — Denver, Colo.

Aug. 17: Enterprise Center^ — St. Louis, Mo.

Aug. 18: Fiserv Forum^ — Milwaukee, Wisc.

Aug. 19: Target Center^ — Minneapolis, Minn.

Aug. 23: Little Caesars Arena — Detroit, Mich.

Aug. 24: United Center — Chicago, Ill.

Aug. 26: Nationwide Arena — Columbus, Ohio

Aug. 31: Capital One Arena — Washington, D.C.

Sept. 2: TD Garden — Boston, Mass.

Sept. 3: CFG Bank Arena — Baltimore, MD

Sept. 5: PPG Paints Arena — Pittsburgh, Penn.

Sept. 6: Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Indianapolis, Ind.

Sept. 7: FedExForum* — Memphis, Tenn.

Sept. 8: KFC Yum! Center — Louisville, Ky.

Sept. 9: Bridgestone Arena* — Nashville, Tenn.

Sept. 11: PNC Arena — Raleigh, N.C.

Sept. 12: Spectrum Center — Charlotte, N.C.

Sept. 15: Amalie Arena — Tampa, Fla.

Sept. 16: Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena — Jacksonville, Fla.

Sept. 19: Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, La.

Sept. 22: FLA Live Arena — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

^No The Kid Laroi

*No Glorilla