Lil Durk Admits He Thought His Career Was Over After Cutting His Hair

Lil Durk Says He Thought His Career Was Over After Cutting His Hair

On July 2, Lil Durk sat down with Nardwuar, a highly esteemed celebrity journalist, at Lyrical Lemonade's 2023 Summer Smash festival in Chicago. During the interview, which can be seen below, Durkio and Nardwuar spoke about a misinterpreted rule that the rapper followed while he was incarcerated. Nardwuar, who effortlessly finds intricate details about the celebrities he interviews, asked the Almost Healed artist at the 9:06-mark of the video how hard it was to cut off his dreads. The "All My Life" rhymer did the big chop during his sentence at Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, Ill. in 2013. Lil Durk admitted to the Canadian journalist that it was the worst thing ever at the time.

"‘Cause when they cut my hair, the lady guard was like, 'Why you cut your hair?'" Lil Durk explained in the video below. "But it ’posed to be mandatory, and I'm like, 'What you mean what the f**k I cut my hair for?' Then they did me any type of way. I looked in the mirror. I said my career over with. They cut me bald, all types of s**t."

Before moving on to Nardwuar's next question, Lil Durk declared that he's made a strong comeback since his time in jail.

Who Else Did Nardwuar Speak to at Lyrical Lemonade's 2023 Summer Smash Festival?

Nardwuar also interviewed GloRilla at Lyrical Lemonade's 2023 Summer Smash Festival. In their talk, Nardwuar asked the "Tomorrow 2" rapper about her love for Beyoncé, why she got fired from Nike and more.

