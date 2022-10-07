YG Responds to Speculation That He Dissed PnB Rock on New Song ‘How to Rob a Rapper’

YG has addressed speculation that he dissed PnB Rock on his new song "How to Rob a Rapper."

On Thursday (Oct. 6), YG was a guest on Power 106's L.A. Leakers radio show. The Compton, Calif. rapper participated in the freestyle segment, in which he responded to speculation that he was taking a shot at PnB Rock on the track "How to Rob a Rapper" featuring Mozzy and D3szn. The song is included on YG's new album, I Got Issues, which dropped on Sept. 30. Spitting over Nipsey Hussle’s "Hussle in the House" beat, YG discussed the uproar to close his verse.

"I gotta say this/And 'How to Rob a Rapper' ain't no diss/It's just a message to these rappers, please be on your shit," he raps.

YG faced some backlash from PnB Rock fans following the release of the track. On the song, the 4Hunnid founder lays out a blueprint on how to stick up his colleagues. He even lays out a scenario about stalking a rapper through his Instagram Live and catching him slipping at a restaurant, which was initially believed to be the case in the PnB Rock murder.

"Catch a nigga lackin', he slackin' on IG Live/He gon' show his whereabouts on accident, he be high," YG raps. "He gon' show the jewels he wearin' and the car that he drive/Stupid nigga showed the same location three times/And it seem like every Friday, after 8/He flex crustacean menus, he like to date."

"YG wild af for that 'how to rob a rapper' after pnb rock died down the street from his hood but the song probably months old already," one Twitter user posted.

"We live in an age where songs can be removed from albums in real time. YG's 'How To Rob A Rapper' should have been taken off considering PNB Rock," another person opined.

"How to rob a rapper is fire, specifically YGs verse...but I completely understand the backlash. PNB Rock just got clapped and that verse is eerily accurate on how shit went," another person tweeted in response to hearing the track.

This isn't the first time YG has faced backlash for a song about robbery. The video for his song "Meet the Flockers" is about robbing Asian people and received pushback from YouTube employees last year.

PnB Rock's murder at Roscoe's House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles during an attempted robbery occurred roughly three weeks before the release of YG's album on Sept. 12. Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the killing.

See YG Addressing "How to Rob a Rapper" in His New L.A. Leakers Freestyle Below