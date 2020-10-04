Trump Supporter Punches Man for Playing YG and Nipsey Hussle’s “FDT”: Watch

UPDATE (Oct. 4):

The Trump supporter captured on camera punching a man who refused to turn off YG and Nipsey Hussle's "FDT" has been arrested.

According to the Denton Police Department, the man, now identified as Jason Lata, 44, was taken into custody on an assault charge after they obtained a warrant for his arrest following the viral video making its rounds on the internet. His bail has been set at $15,000.

ORIGINAL STORY:

While YG and Nipsey Hussle's 2016 anthem "FDT" is a rallying cry to some, it is apparently fighting words for others.

A man learned that the hard way recently. On Saturday (Oct. 3), video surfaced of an altercation reportedly caused by the track being played at a Buc-ee's gas station in Denton, Texas. In video captured of the incident, a man with a mask can be seen holding a sign and being yelled at by two men who are reportedly President Trump supporters while the YG song plays in the background.

"Turn it off," one man yells, inches away from the sign-holding man's face. "Ill fuck you off."

The angry man then punches the guy in the face for playing "FDT," knocking him to the ground. The Trump fans then walk away. According to TMZ, the guy who was punched visited a hospital but is OK.

This adds to the list of times "FDT" has led to a viral moment. Last November, YG brought out adult film star and alleged Trump mistress Stormy Daniels to perform the song in concert at 2019 Camp Flog Gnaw. While Trump was attending UFC 244 last year at Madison Square Garden, people began to boo and chant the lyrics to the Donald diss. The Compton, Calif. rapper even kicked a guy offstage for refusing to sing the chorus of the song during a show last October.

On Oct. 2, YG released his new album, My Life 4Hunnid. The new LP features guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Gunna, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga and more.