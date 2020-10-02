21 Savage, YG, Bryson Tiller and More: New Projects This Week

Friday has come yet again and just like last week, there's some new music for your ears. This time around, there's two long-awaited efforts—one joint LP and another from a singer-hip-hop collaborator who's been off the scene for a bit—a new album from a West Coast rhymer and much more. Keep reading to see more releases from some of your favorite artists.

21 Savage and producer Metro Boomin finally deliver Savage Mode 2. Four years after the initial offering, 21 and the lauded beatmaker kept their word and have given fans the follow-up album. The fans have been yearning for its release and even launched a petition pushing for it to drop. Ahead of the LP's arrival, the ATL-based artist and Metro dropped off a promo visual featuring actor Morgan Freeman. "So to be in savage mode is to go hard, not allowing anything to stop or deter you from your mission," Freeman can be heard saying in the enigmatic clip, which shows the collaborators in the studio together in a massive mansion. "Basically, this means if someone is in savage mode, they're not to be fucked with." The 15-track album features songs like "Glock in My Lap" and "Snitches & Rats."

YG drops off his fifth studio album, My Life 4Hunnid. The 13-track effort features appearances from Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Tyga, 2020 XXL Freshmen Lil Tjay and Calboy, Gunna, Ty Dolla $ign and others. The 4Hunnid Records founder has been teasing the project for a couple weeks and delivered the first single "Out on Bail" on Sept. 23. The track came with a visual, too. YG's unapologetic rhymes on this project are sure to match up with his prior offerings, including his debut album, My Krazy Life (2014), Still Brazy (2016), Stay Dangerous (2018) and 4Real 4Real (2019).

Three years have passed since Bryson Tiller came through with a new album, and now he's giving the people what they want. Last month, he released the deluxe version of his 2015 debut LP, Trapsoul. Perhaps, he was prepping fans for even more new music because today he drops off Anniversary, his third studio album. Sharing information regarding the album solely on his Instagram Story, Pen Griffey Jr. revealed on Thursday afternoon (Oct. 1) that the effort has 10 tracks including "Inhale," which arrived last month, and "Outta Time" featuring Drake. Bryson Tiller gave fans a sneak peek of what to expect from the new project via a surprise Zoom listening session earlier this week.

For other releases that dropped today including Westside Gunn, Smoke Dza, The Alchemist, LilBootycall and more, take a look below.