Nipsey Hussle Is Jesus Theory Resurfaces, Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Jermaine Dupri’s Idea

The theory that Nipsey Hussle is Jesus has resurfaced, once again leaving fans with mixed reactions.

Proposed shortly after the late rapper's death in 2019 by Jermaine Duper, who tweeted, "I believe nip was Jesus," the concept recently gained new life when rapper Curtiss King brought up the topic to his mom on a recent episode of his podcast on Sunday (Jan. 11). King's mom, a Christian minister and author, did not shut down JD's way of thinking.

"People's understanding of who Jesus is is their understanding of who Jesus is," she said. "Jesus is not offended that someone saw Nip in him, because that's his son...That's what it is to you. That's why people overlook when the Bible says 'your personal savior.'"

On Monday (Jan. 12), JD reacted to the video on his Substack.

"I believe many wouldn't recognize [Jesus] due to modern skepticism, media, or their own preconceived notions, while others believe his divine nature, love, and truth would become apparent, drawing followers, especially the humble and outcast, much like the disciples initially struggled to know him until he revealed himself in familiar ways, ‍♂️ I mean, it’s just my thoughts was yours?" he posted.

Fans have had mixed views.

"I f**k with Nip and his death hit me like I knew em but this is egregious lol," an X user posted. "Jesus coming back as a Rolling 60 Slauson Ave crip was not on my bingo card, on the dead homies."

"He did have a strong spiritual aura, and you know what to Ethiopian and Eritreans," someone else tweeted. "Christianity was founded over there."

JD isn't the only person to propose this theory. Others have also come up with similar arguments.

