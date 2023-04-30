Saweetie’s Dance Moves at FIBA World Cup Have Fans Praising Her and Scratching Their Heads

Saweetie took the FIBA World Cup by storm over the weekend and displayed some dance movies that left fans praising her and scratching their heads.

On Saturday (April 29), Saweetie jumped on her Instagram page and shared a video of herself delivering an electrifying performance as part of the FIBA World Cup festivities in Manila, Philippines. In the clip, the California rapper is performing her 2020 hit "Tap In" along with her background dancers.

Saweetie, dressed in a skintight gold bodysuit, showed off her twerking skills and gyrated her hips seductively to the bouncy track. The 29-year-old rapper also shared footage of herself and dancers in rehearsals practicing their dance moves.

"Thank you for the love Manilaaa, she captioned the video, along with a heart and heart hands emojis.

Saweetie's clip started to trend on social media due to fans praising her and people scratching their heads and wondering why her dance moves were so rigid.

"She did majorette in school I believe...buttt I think the fit restricts the movements cuz she gave a lil more in the rehearsal," wrote one person in the comments.

fan comment saweetie/Instagram loading...

Another fan praised her dancing onstage, writing, "Rehearsal was definitely giving more, I think the outfit was restricting her movement but still [four hands clapping emojis] to her and her international performance!!! #blackgirlmagic."

Saweetie comment saweetie/Instagram loading...

Other people were pointing out that Saweetie's outfit revealed that she may have had some surgery done on her body.

"Them hips & BBL look like it hurt," commented a fan, while another person typed, "That fit was so restrictive on you sis it made you look so uncomfortable and big[,] but I'm proud of u for going full out."

saweetie comment saweetie/Instagram loading...

Despite the mixed reactions, it looked like Saweetie had a lot fun in Manilla.

Watch a Snippet of Saweetie Performing at FIBA World Cup and Her Press Conference Below