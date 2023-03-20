Saweetie Partially Blames Nearly Two-Year Album Delay on Her Astrological Sign

Fans have been waiting nearly two years for Saweetie to drop her official debut album and recently the Icy Girl explained the delay.

In an interview with E! News, published on Monday (March 23), Saweetie explained why her debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, which was originally scheduled for a June 2021 release is taking so long. The California rhymer blamed her nearly two-year album delay on her astrological sign.

"I feel like a debut album is not something you just put out," she told the entertainment website. "It's not something you play with. I'm a Cancer so I like to overthink sometimes, but I think you have to be really careful with that and I take my art really serious."

Saweetie added that she's been through a lot of trials and tribulations in her life and she'll detail all of those experiences on her debut project.

"I've been through a lot of interesting experiences," she stated. "So, I wanna put that all into my album in the most artistic and organic way."

Last year, Saweetie caused a stir in the rap game with her The Single Life EP. Particularly with the song, "Don't Say Nothin'," in which the 29-year-old rhymer wonders why men love to be a Chatty Patty.

On the song, Saweetie doesn't mention any names like Lil Baby or Offset, both of which she's been connected with, but she does ask why men are "always speakin' on who I'm f**kin' on?"

Neither Offset, Saweetie nor Lil Baby have confirmed or denied any rumors associated with them.

Additionally, the sales of her EP, rumored to be around 2,000 album equivalent units in its first week of release, was also a hot topic of discussion on social media.

Hopefully, Saweetie will drop her debut album sometime in 2023.

Watch Saweetie's "Closer" Video Featuring H.E.R. Below