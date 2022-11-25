Sonny Digital has some questions about a certain artist’s new project sales after the number began circulating on social media this weekend. Rumors have surfaced regarding Saweetie's alleged low first-week sales of her latest EP, The Single Life.

On Friday (Nov. 25), Sonny Digital did not mention any artist by name when he jumped on his Twitter account and reacted to a rumor of a 2,000 first-week sales projection for someone, seemingly Saweetie's The Single Life EP. Although the sales totals have not been verified, it appears Digital may have been reacting to DJ Vlad's tweet the day before where he suggested that if the "Icy Grl" rapper came on his platform before she dropped her EP, her sales totals would have been much better.

"If Saweetie did a VladTV interview she would have easily done 10x her first week sales, which was 2000 copies. We actually reached out through one of our people and were told ‘she won't do Vlad’. Her loss," Vlad tweeted on Thanksgiving Day.

Nevertheless, Sonny Digital couldn’t figure out how Saweetie's millions of followers on social media don't equate to millions of sales for the rapper.

"13 million followers , hundreds of thousands likes on all pictures but album sold less than 2000 copies. That’s crazy. The math ain’t adding up," he tweeted.

"If I had millions of followers and my album sold 2k I probably would just delete all my social media cause y’all lying to me," he continued.

Sonny Digital also responded to critics who may have felt that he was hating on Saweetie, which is not the case.

"Before I came here to give my opinion I did listen to the album. I actually listened to everything that dropped that day. Just out of curiosity to see what the competition was on," he wrote.

The studio maverick also retweeted a fan who offered some clarity about his critique of Saweetie's rumored low album sales.

"The fact that yall looking at this statement as 'hating' instead of a legitimate question coming from an industry veteran is wild. yall go off though i guess," the person tweeted.

Sonny Digital wasn't the only producer questioning Saweetie's album sales. Fellow track master Hitmaka feels someone at the rapper's label should be fire for dropping the ball.

"Saweetie selling 2k is bad A&R vibes. Someone’s supposed to tell u this ain’t it! I also have issues with her having multiple platinum singles & not sticking with same formula that got her here. Someone gotta get fired," he wrote.

"That’s why I can’t stand analytics! People couldn’t wait to not have to stand on gut feelings & goosebumps! If it's trending u sign them & it doesn’t work it takes away being accountable for what u signed. Now u can lean on 'oh the numbers said' …… MANNNN FUK ALL DAT," he continued.

Hitmaka concluded: "I don’t wanna be friends I wanna make a difference. [umbrella with raindrops emoji] I encourage everyone in the office to really bet on who they sign. This is what I mean if your artist doesn’t win are you prepared to lose with them? Like lose ya Job????? If we all lived by these rules the care would be Thru the roof & a lot of fluff acts wouldn’t be here."

All of this come after Saweetie garnered more criticisms from Joe Bidden and others for her song "Don't Say Nothin'" where she cryptically addressed rumors about herself and her connections to Offset and Lil Baby.

Listen to Saweetie's Song "Don't Say Nothin'" Below