Saweetie, ‘Don’t Say Nothin” Lyrics – Listen to New Song

Saweetie is back and she's got something to say to her ex-boyfriends who like to kiss and tell.

On Friday (Nov. 18), Saweetie dropped her new single, "Don't Say Nothin'," from her just-released album, The Single Life. Produced by 1500 or Nothin, the bass-heavy, bouncy track features the Bay Area rapper blasting a big-mouth ex.

"That's what I get for kissin' on these frogs/He got mad and told my business to the blogs/Nigga, pause, I'm appalled, need to chill out," she raps on the song, adding, "Said he was a boss but he talkin' like a groupie/I knew he wasn't ready for this pretty bitch coochie."

Rumor has it that the "ICY" rhymer is addressing her former boyfriend Quavo and rumored lover Lil Baby on the song. To bring you up to speed, after Quavo and Saweetie broke up last year, there were rumors the "My Type" rapper and Lil Baby were dating after the My Turn rapper reportedly took her on a $100,000 shopping spree.

Quavo appeared to respond to the rumor with the Instagram Story post, "Ain't trippin we can swap it out!" Subsquently, Lil Baby may have referenced Qua and Saweetie on the It's Only Me tracks "Stand on It and "Not Finished."

In the end, Saweetie is taking no shorts and wants men to be quiet and stop being chatty patties.

Check Out the Song and Lyrics to Saweetie's New Single "Don't Say Nothin'" Below

INTRO (Saweetie):

Hello

Nothin', what's up?

Look at Twitter, for what?

What the fuck? (Say a thing)

These fuckin' big mouth-ass blogs

And big mouth-ass niggas, shut the fuck up (1500 or Nothin)

CHORUS (Saweetie):

Don't you tell nobody we fuckin' (Shh)

Shut yo' mouf, nigga, don't say nothin'

Don't you tell nobody we fuckin' (That's right)

Shut yo' mouf, nigga, don't say nothin' (Don't you say a thing)

I'ma put this pussy in his mouf (In his mouf)

I'ma put this pussy in his mouf

Don't you tell nobody we fuckin' (That's right)

Shut yo' mouf, nigga, don't say nothin'

VERSE 1 (Saweetie):

Why niggas always speakin' on who I'm fuckin' on?

He must've got excited when I FaceTimed with nothin' on

Them same lips that's yappin' be the ones I nutted on

A hunnid K, please, know how much paper I be touchin' on?

That's light, better check my net worth

Post a pic' in his sweatshirt, I bet it have my ex hurt

That's what I get for kissin' on these frogs

He got mad and told my business to the blogs

Nigga, pause, I'm appalled, need to chill out

Yeah, I pull up, then I bust, then I peel out

Said he was a boss but he talkin' like a groupie

I knew he wasn't ready for this pretty bitch coochie (Don't you say a thing)

CHORUS:

Don't you tell nobody we fuckin' (Shh)

Shut yo' mouf, nigga, don't say nothin' (Thing)

Don't you tell nobody we fuckin' (That's right)

Shut yo' mouf, nigga, don't say nothin' (Don't you say a thing)

I'ma put this pussy in his mouf (In his mouf)

I'ma put this pussy in his mouf (Thing)

Don't you tell nobody we fuckin' (That's right)

Shut yo' mouf, nigga, don't say nothin' (Don't you say a thing)

VERSE 2 (Saweetie):

Don't make me refund the dick

Send his ass back 'cause he came too quick

That shit wasn't bussin', I knew I shouldn't've fucked him

Something told me not to trust this nigga

Now my business in the streets, I should punch this nigga

That shit wasn't bussin', I knew I shouldn't've fucked him (Don't you say a thing)

But his vibe was so moist

Told him I wanna fuck him in a Rolls Royce

Sent over a car, I had no choice

Got to his estate and them gates opened up

Licked around my waist and my legs opened up

Can't lie, I was stuck for a second, he was givin' me that pressure

Like, this nigga might be special, he was doin' all the extras

I was lovin' how he thuggin', yeah, he pumpin' and he pumpin'

Aw, shit, this nigga cummin', yikes (Don't you say a thing)

CHORUS:

Don't you tell nobody we fuckin' (Shh)

Shut yo' mouf, nigga, don't say nothin' (Thing)

Don't you tell nobody we fuckin' (That's right)

Shut yo' mouf, nigga, don't say nothin' (Don't you say a thing)

I'ma put this pussy in his mouf (In his mouf)

I'ma put this pussy in his mouf (Thing)

Don't you tell nobody we fuckin' (That's right)

Shut yo' mouf, nigga, don't say nothin' (Don't you say a thing)

Don't you tell nobody we fuckin' (Shh)

Shut yo' mouf, nigga, don't say nothin' (Thing)

Don't you tell nobody we fuckin' (That's right)

Shut yo' mouf, nigga, don't say nothin' (Don't you say a thing)

I'ma put this pussy in his mouf (In his mouf)

I'ma put this pussy in his mouf (Thing)

Don't you tell nobody we fuckin' (That's right)

Shut yo' mouf, nigga, don't say nothin' (Don't you say a thing)

OUTRO (Saweetie):

Don't say nothin' (That's right)

Shut yo' mouf, nigga, don't say nothin' (Don't you say a thing)

Don't say nothin' (That's right)

Shut yo' mouf, nigga, don't say nothin' (Don't you say a thing)

Don't you say a, say a thing

Don't say nothin' (That's right)

Shut yo' mouf, nigga, don't say nothin' (That's right)