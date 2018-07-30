Just a few hours after Travis Scott confirmed the release date for his long-awaited album, Astroworld, on Monday (July 30), fans are already naming the production masterminds they'd like to see behind the project.

On Monday afternoon, XXL asked our readers who they felt would be best fit to work the boards and the results are finally in. While a majority of the answers name La Flame's frequent collaborators such as Kanye West, Mike Dean, Metro Boomin and Sonny Digital, there were a few others. The short list includes Murda Beatz, Wheezy, TM88, Southside, Pierre Bourne, Honorable C Note, Cardo, Wondagurl, Buddah Bless, Tay Keith and Toro y Moi.

While it's anybody's guess at this point who Travis has tapped for the album's production, the Houston rapper was last spotted heading to Hawaii with Gunna, Nav, Sheck Wes and a handful of others to finish up the highly-anticipated project. Ahead of the album's arrival, Travis shared a cinematic trailer for Astroworld, which features a snippet of the unreleased song, "Stargazing."

Shortly after the release of the trailer, the "Drugs You Should Try It" rapper expressed his excitement with fans via Twitter. "#ASTROWORLD FUCKING READY TO LOOSE MY SHIT IN A COUPLE DAYS. LEGIT BLOWING ANY AND EVERY SPEAKER I CAN FIND," he wrote. "KIDS LETS FUCKING EAT."

Check out fan predictions regarding Astroworld's production credits below.

See Fans' Choice for the Producers They Want to Hear on Travis Scott’s Astroworld Album