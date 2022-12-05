Saweetie Samples Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ to Mixed Reviews

A snippet of a new song from Saweetie that samples Danish-Norwegian dance-pop group Aqua's 1997 song "Barbie Girl" is getting mixed reviews online.

The song clip surfaced on Dec. 3. On the track, Saweetie rhymes using Auto-Tune over the bouncy track.

"I'm a icy girl, in a icy world/Let you taste it, congratulations/You can buy me hair and fly me anywhere/Make you chase it, that's my reputation," she sings.

It is unclear if this song is a leak or was teased by the Cali rapper, but people on social media have had mixed reviews of the surfaced clip.

"I literally just told my coworker that if someone touched 'Barbie Girl' I’d be done… Saweetie… please sit down somewhere cause this ain’t it," one Twitter user posted.

"This is the worst song in the history of the Earth," someone else typed.

Oppositely, some people were feeling the new Saweetie teaser.

"It's kinda boppy. Hmm, need to hear the whole thing," another person tweeted.

"It’s a bop, don’t know wtf y’all be talking about in the qts," one tweet reads in response to the hate.

Others are confused as to why Nicki Minaj has never sampled the fitting track.

"I like Saweetie Barbie Girl, I'm just pissed Nicki hasn't owned this sample yet. Like what's the hold up???" another person questioned.

Aqua's song "Barbie Girl" was a big hit in the late 1990s, peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song sparked a lawsuit from Barbie toy maker Mattel. The company sued MCA Records over the track. The lawsuit and subsequent appeals were eventually dismissed.

Saweetie is on the heels of releasing her new EP, The Single Life. The project was rumored to sell less than 2,000 copies in its first week out. Saweetie roasted a person online for making fun of the lackluster numbers last week.

