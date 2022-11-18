Saweetie Appears to Address Lil Baby and Quavo Rumors on New Song, Divides Fans

Saweetie appears to address Lil Baby and Quavo rumors on her new track "Don't Say Nothin,'" leaving fans divided due to the timing of her rebuttal.

On Friday (Nov. 18), Saweetie released her surprise project Single Life. The offering contains the song "Don't Say Nothin,'" which finds the Cali rhymer seemingly replying to the persistent rumor that she was with Lil Baby shortly after her split with Quavo.

"Why niggas always speakin' on who I'm fuckin' on?/He must've got excited when I FaceTimed with nothin' on," Saweetie raps on the track. "Them same lips that's yappin' be the ones I nutted on/A hunnid K, please, know how much paper I be touchin' on?/That's light, better check my net worth/Post a pic' in his sweatshirt, I bet it have my ex hurt/That's what I get for kissin' on these frogs/He got mad and told my business to the blogs."

The $100,000 line seems to be a direct response to rumors that Lil Baby took Saweetie on a $100,000 shopping spree following her breakup with Quavo. Since Quavo appeared to address the situation on the Only Built for Infinity Links song "Messy," and Lil Baby also subliminally talked about the incident on his new track "Not Finished," it's only right that Saweetie would give her side. However, the timing of the song, which dropped a week after Quavo's nephew and Lil Baby's label mate Takeoff was laid to rest, didn't sit well with many people on social media.

"Saweetie is weird trying clear up the allegations while Quavo just lost somebody and plus the song sounds terrible just don’t release it at all lol..," one person tweeted.

"Saweetie making a diss track while Quavo grieving? BIRD ACTIVITY," someone else tweeted.

Many people were on her side as well.

"That man recreated their elevator fight for a music video, spoke shit about her on his songs and y’all didn’t consider what saweetie may have been going through in her personal life at that time but now because she’s addressing everything that’s been said about her she’s weird?" another Twitter user commented.

Saweetie's new project is the prelude to her long-delayed debut album Pretty Bitch Music.

See More Reactions to Saweetie Appearing to Address the Lil Baby and Quavo Rumor on Her New Song Below