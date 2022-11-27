Saweetie is not bothered by the low sales number rumor. In fact, the Icy Girl recently roasted a person for making fun of her rumored 2,000 first-week sales of her EP, The Single Life.

On Saturday (Nov. 26), Saweetie hopped on her Twitter account and typed, "[H]ate parade...i must be that bitch!!! [face-blowing kiss emoji]." The Bay Area rapper may be referring to the criticism she's been receiving after a rumor surfaced of a 2,000 first-week sales projection for her EP, The Single Life.

"[I] make music for pretty bitches! if you can’t relate i understand," added Saweetie, along with a woman bowing deeply, growing heart and heart hands emojis.

A person caught wind of her tweet and replied with a snarky comment.

"Damn I didn’t know it was only 2,000 pretty bitches in the world?" he wrote.

Saweetie, who's not afraid to clap back at trolls, responded by poking fun at him and his one monthly listener of his Spotify account. In comparison, the 29-year-old rhymer has 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

"[I] hope all 2,000 support you babes [crossed two fingers emoji]," Saweetie typed.

Ouch!

The "Don't Say Nothin'" artist wrapped things up by reminding her detractors that she's still icy, confident, independent and hyphy.

Saweetie tweeted: "[snowflake emoji] icy — a mentality, strong, ambitious, never folding under pressure [diamond emoji][.] [growing heart emoji] "pretty — aura, confidence, self-love, a high vibration [woman in yoga pose][.] [Money bag emoji] b.i.t.c.h. — boss, independent, tough, CEO, hyphy!"

Low numbers or high numbers, Saweetie is not going to let the haters distract her from being successful in the rap game.

Listen to Saweetie's Song "Memorable" Below