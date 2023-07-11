Here Are the Times Rappers Had Stuff Thrown at Them on Stage Over the Years

Over the past few years, rappers getting stuff thrown at them while they're on stage has become an increasingly popular yet baffling trend during hip-hop tours. With each new occurrence, the rap game's most notable figures who've experienced items like phones and bottles being hurled in their direction when they're trying to put on a show have had mixed reactions to it all.

The most recent examples find Drake as the target of projectiles from overzealous fans. In just the past week since the Toronto MC kicked off his highly anticipated It's All A Blur Tour, Drizzy has had phones, hats, bras and even an Air Jordan sneaker thrown onto his stage. While being hit with a cell phone in Chicago left Drake completely unphased, a 38DD-sized brassiere caused the excited Her Loss rhymer to stop dead in his tracks. When Drake took the stage for the It's All A Blur Tour's Detroit stop, Champagne Papi acknowledged the fact that a thrown special edition Air Jordan 4 Bred seemed out of place amid being showered with yet another barrage of female undergarments.

Kid Cudi, on the other hand, does not typically take too kindly to having things thrown his way while delivering upon his renowned stage sets. After agreeing to replace Kanye West as a headliner at Rolling Loud Miami in 2022, Cudder was hit in the face with what appeared to be a water bottle. After a stern warning to the crowd, Kid Cudi dropped the mic and exited the stage mid-performance as soon as another item was tossed onto the stage.

Other incidents listed below include Swae Lee being left bloodied in 2018 by a thrown cell phone in Dallas as well as GloRilla chastising a young woman who hit her with a flying jacket from within a crowded show in Denver.

Here, XXL takes a look at many times rappers have had random things thrown at them while performing on stage.