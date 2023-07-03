Drake Trolls Former Toronto Raptors Player Fred VanVleet Following Move to Houston Rockets

Drake has jokes for former Toronto Raptors player Fred VanVleet after the guard was recently picked up by the Houston Rockets in free agency.

Drake Trolls Fred VanVleet

On Sunday (July 2), NBA guard Fred VanVleet posted a lengthy goodbye to the Toronto Raptors organization after he was signed to the Houston Rockets following six seasons with the Canadian NBA franchise.

"Words can’t do justice to how thankful I am to the city that watched me grow from a young kid praying for a chance to a NBA CHAMPION, all-star, and a father of 3!" he captioned a photo of himself on the court. "I am forever indebted to the franchise that gave me a shot when no one else would. We built things together that can never be broken, and accomplished things that will stand forever. I went from the fans not knowing who I was, to fan favorite, to most hated and I’m thankful for every second of it. To the city, franchise, and country that watched me grow every step of the way - THANK YOU."

Drake, a die-hard Raptors fan, commented under the post by trolling VanVleet due to his departure.

"My look alike…the love is forever thank you for your character and your contributions over the years the city will never forget!!!" Drake commented. "Good luck with everything on the Guangdong Dragons……..I mean the Rockets," Drake added.

Fred VanVleet secured a three-year $130 million deal with the Houston Rockets after opting to become an unrestricted free-agent in June.

Drake Prepping New Album

Drake is currently prepping a new album, which he teased when announcing the release of his new book Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham, which dropped on June 24. The upcoming album is titled For All the Dogs.

