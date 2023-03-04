Kodak Black Hit With Water Bottle During Rolling Loud Performance, Stops Show to Put on His Belt – Watch

Kodak Black was hit with a water bottle during his performance at Rolling Loud California last night. However, that didn't stop him from putting on his belt during the show.

On Friday (March 3), Kodak Black delivered a lively set at the 2023 Rolling Loud California music festival, but it was punctuated by two strange incidents. During his 20-minute performance, the South Florida rapper wore an all-black bedazzled leather suit with sharp spikes on the shoulders of his sport coat. Near the end of his set, Kodak summoned a stagehand to go get his belt.

Meanwhile, the rapper's DJ started playing "Super Gremlin," as Yak was ready to wrap up his set. As Kodak waited for his belt, he joked with the crowd, "I'mma spank me a bih." Then, with his back turned away from the audience, someone threw a water bottle at him, which landed on Kodak's leather suit.

Unfazed, the 25-year-old rhymer launched into his verse on "Super Gremlin." When someone eventually handed him his belt, Kodak stopped the music and asked the audience, "Who hit me with that water?" while waving the heavily-spiked belt, as to jokingly suggest he would give someone an old-fashioned belt whipping.

Kodak then proceeded to put on his spiked belt while "Super Gremlin" was playing in the background. It took him a minute because the belt does have spikes on it. After a few minutes, Kodak took his shirt off and performed the rest of the song bare-chested. You can watch the moment at the 16:50 mark in the video below.

In the end, Kodak Black finished his Rolling Loud set without too many hiccups. But arguably, it's one of the strangest concert moments in 2023.

Watch Kodak Black's Full 2023 Rolling Loud California Performance Below