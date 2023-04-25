Swae Lee Involved in Huge Brawl With Coachella Security, Infant Son Rushed Away for Safety

Swae Lee was involved in a huge brawl with security at Coachella and his infant son had to be rushed away for safety.

On Tuesday (April 25), TMZ obtained footage of a big fight that involved Swae Lee and several others, which occurred prior to Rae Sremmurd's performance at the annual festival on Sunday (April 23). According to the celebrity news site, Swae and his team were attempting to enter the festival at a checkpoint when they were confronted by festival security and things quickly escalated. In the video (below), Swae Lee is seen getting pushed back into a barrier before several people begin to push and fight with security.

Swae Lee's infant son can be seen in a stroller nearby. A woman grabs the stroller and rushes the baby away to safety while the brawl is going on in the background.

Swae Lee 's management released a statement to TMZ about the incident.

"As Swae Lee attempted to enter the festival with his newborn son and working crew, overzealous security guards confronted them," the statement reads. "As 1/2 of Rae Sremmurd, he was due to perform on Coachella’s Outdoor Theatre stage at 5:55 PM. Security claimed not to recognize the talent and then aggressively initiated contact as they attempted to make their way to the stage. The security guards, which we presume are independent contractors, are seen clearly being the aggressors and then throwing gang signs at end of the video in a celebration." XXL has reached out to Rae Sremmurd's team and Coachella for comment.Rae Sremmurd is fresh off releasing their latest album Sremm 4 Life . Ironically, one of the last times Swae Lee went viral on social media he was refereeing a fight

See Video of Swae Lee Involved in a Huge Brawl With Security at Coachella Below