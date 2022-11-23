Swae Lee Reveals He and Post Malone Have a Project Together

Swae Lee has revealed that he and Post Malone have made enough songs together for a joint project.

In an exclusive interview with XXL that was released this afternoon (Nov. 23), Swae Lee let it slide that he and Post Malone have an entire project they could drop at any moment, if they wanted to.

"Me and Post, we got a whole project together like, you know what I'm sayin', we just been cooking up," Swae said. "That's my bro. We been on tour together. We done it all. We got a project we could drop together right now if we wanted to."

He added, however, that he believes they should just continue making more tracks together, as the project officially remains unconfirmed. "I think we should just continue cooking up and seeing where it goes. The sky is the limit with that shit."

The two artists already have multiple collabs together, including "Spoil My Night" off Post's Beerbongs & Bentleys and their smash hit "Sunflower," which recently passed Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" to become the highest-certified song in RIAA history with 17 platinum certifications.

Outside of "Sunflower," Lee and Posty have amassed a combined seven other diamond-certified songs. Lee has Travis Scott and Drake’s "Sicko Mode" and French Montana’s "Unforgettable," while Malone has "Rockstar" with 21 Savage, "Congratulations" with Quavo, "Psycho" with Ty Dolla Sign and "White Iverson."

It's safe to say that a joint collection of songs between the two artists would most certainly go off.

Watch Swae Lee's New Interview With XXL Below