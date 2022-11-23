Swae Lee Interview – Possible Joint Project With Post Malone, SremmLife 4 Album Update, Collaboration With BoohooMAN

Fans can always count on Swae Lee to set the trends. Since his arrival in the rap game, he’s secured several diamond records, helped Rae Sremmurd rise as one of the best duos in music and influenced the entire genre with his undefeated combo of a high-pitched tone and colorful melodies. Adding to his already solid resume, now, Swae is starting to flourish with his motion in the fashion industry.

In early November, the 29-year-old talent dropped his latest collection with boohooMAN. Swae and the clothing brand have collaborated twice before—once with Rae Sremmurd back in 2017, and another time individually with a tracksuit edit that was released in 2020. Now, this latest collection of drip is fit for the red carpets that he constantly graces. "They wanted to catch the big stepper side of Swae Lee," the rapper says, speaking with XXL exclusively earlier this month. "It’s different vibes for different days that have you feeling different ways."

The new boohooMAN clothing collection features about 50 different pieces that were inspired by being outside and leaving a mark on people. Mostly consisting of jackets, pants and long-sleeve shirts, the garments are notably made with an array of cozy materials, such as velvet and velour. The extra sauce is added through things like flowery embroidery and snake skin. Those details are calm on the eye, yet are classy enough to give a Grammy speech in.

Swae Lee boohooman collection BoohooMAN loading...

When asked about why boohooMAN is the right brand to collaborate with again and at this time, Swae recalls when he and his brother Slim Jxmmi linked up with the brand. "We ran into them overseas at our first shoot earlier in the days, SremmLife, SremmLife 2 days," Swae shares. "We’ve just been locked in ever since. And they keep getting bigger and bigger. And so do we. [We] keep elevating." He'll also be spinning the block on their business relationship: "This is one of many. There’s gonna be more after this, more to come."

Later in the conversation, Swae provides an update on the highly anticipated SremmLife4 album. The fourth installation of Rae Sremmurd’s coveted series has been on ice since 2018. But sooner than later in 2023, folks can finally raise their glasses to what will again soundtrack everyone’s turn up. "Definitely this upcoming year, the whole album, the compilation will be out with me and my brother," he reveals. "SremmLife4, new album. We been working nonstop on it." A little taste of what's to come can be heard on the group's last two singles "Denial" and the Flo Milli-assisted "Community D**k," both released in 2022.

All rap fans with taste know that throughout the years, the pair has always shown and proven sonically. Together, they’ve accumulated a dense stack of platinum and gold plaques, on top of many more that have gone diamond in the streets. But people haven’t seen anything yet, according to Swae. "I got so many sounds that they ain’t even heard from me," he adds. "I only dropped two percent of my catalog. So, it’s like, we ain’t even really gave them the full experience of Rae Sremmurd or Swae Lee right now. We got way more levels. Way more layers to this SremmLife shit."

Swae Lee also reflects on racking up three diamond-selling records. With his contributions to Travis Scott and Drake’s Astroworld favorite "Sicko Mode," French Montana’s "Unforgettable:—an afrobeats bop that was ahead of its time—and Post Malone’s Spider-Man movie cut "Sunflower," Swae is one of three artists who have obtained the most diamond-certified songs in hip-hop’s 50-year history, tying Cardi B and Eminem.

So, what’s his cheat code? "Being true to the music, coming through different and God-given talent," he confirms. He also points to the fans and the timeline of those respective releases. "Receiving it the right way, that’s the biggest part," Swae divulges. "Timing is everything. And those records are really perfect timing records. Shout-out to all of the other artists involved, too."

Speaking of which, Swae discusses why his working relationship with Post Malone is so potent. Their 2018 collabo, "Spoil My Night," stands as one of the best deep cuts on Posty’s Beerbongs & Bentleys album. And recently, "Sunflower" became the highest-certified track in RIAA history, going 17-times platinum. Well, the public may be pleased to find out that the two artists have a hard drive full of additional smashes that could drop at any given moment. "Me and Post, we got a whole project together like, you know what I'm sayin', we just been cooking up," Swae reveals. "That's my bro. We been on tour together. We done it all. We got a project we could drop together right now if we wanted to. I think we should just continue cooking up and seeing where it goes. The sky is the limit with that shit." That it is.

Check out the full conversation with Swae Lee below as he checks in about his affinity for fashion, coming out of the cut musically in 2023, his influence on the rap game and much more.

Watch Swae Lee's Interview With XXL