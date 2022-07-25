Swae Lee Gets Rescued After Being Trapped in Elevator for Three Hours

Swae Lee recently found himself in every claustrophobe's worst nightmare after being trapped in an elevator for hours.

On Sunday (July 24), video surfaced of the Rae Sremmurd rapper being rescued from an elevator after claiming he and members of his team had been stuck in the lift for three hours. In the video, a ladder has been lowered into the apparently malfunctioning machine. Swae looks tired.

"We been trapped in the elevator for three hours," the "Unforgettable" rapper confirms. "Three hours trapped in the elevator, man ... I'm fucking hot, I'm exhausted."

It is unclear where Swae was at, but it looks like the harrowing elevator ride ended on a positive note.

Swae Lee and his brother Slim Jxmmi are currently prepping the release of their long-awaited SremmLife 4 album. Last month, they released the new single "Denial." In a recent interview with GQ, Jxmmi addressed the murder of the duo's stepfather, which happened in January of 2020.

"It was crazy because I’ve never really talked about that," Jxmmi said in the interview. "That was another thing that made me like sit down and just change up real quick."

He continued, "But things happen for a reason, and I feel like you never know what’s going to happen—you’ve got to cherish people while they’re here."

Michael Sullivan, the duo's half-brother has been arrested for the killing. In March of 2021, Sullivan was charged with first-degree murder in the case. Few details are known about murder. Rae Sremmurd's mother, Bernadette Walker, has shed some light on the situation, revealing that Sullivan suffers from Schizoaffective disorder. Back in March, Sullivan reportedly escaped from jail and was recaptured 30 minutes later. He now faces a new charge of felony jail escape.

See Video of Swae Lee Being Rescued From a Malfunctioning Elevator Below