Slim Jxmmi’s Estranged Girlfriend Posts Video of Alleged Domestic Abuse, Jxmmi Responds With Alleged Texts of Her Saying She Would Harm Their Child

UPDATE (June 7):

The Miami-Dade Police Department has released a statement to XXL in regard to video of Slim Jxmmi and his child's mother arguing in front of police officers at the Miami International Airport.

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at approximately 8:36 pm, M.D.P.D. officers made contact with Mr. Brown and his child’s mother at the Miami International Airport; they were involved in a dispute over personal matters," the statement reads. "According to both parties, the City of Miami Police Department (a separate agency to M.D.P.D.) were handling a previous dispute between the pair and as a result Mr. Brown would be taking their child with him. On the scene, both parents agreed for Mr. Brown to take their child and they went their separate ways. We do not have any further information on their dispute or the outcome of the incident beyond the scene that evening."

ORIGINAL STORY (June 4):

The mother of Slim Jxmmi’s child went on social media today to post video evidence of alleged domestic abuse by the Rae Sremmurd rapper.

On Saturday (June 4), video surfaced of Kiara aka Kee, Slim Jxmmi’s estranged girlfriend and mother of their son, posting a clip of the Mississippi-bred rapper allegedly striking her while she was recording him. She also posted a message detailing her alleged domestic abuse by Jxmmi and saying that it was so bad that it left her mentally stressed. Additionally, Kee posted an alleged recording of Jxmmi’s manager asking her to deny to the police that a physical altercation happened. You can read her message and listen to the audio below.

“I don’t even know where to start, I’m tired of being silent, dropping charges and letting things go to protect a narcissist,” she wrote in a lengthy post below. “3rd recording is his mngmnt asking me to protect him and lie to a judge and a public statement to help his career.”

Kee went on to reveal that she had a mental breakdown and threatened to take her own life and her son’s life, but she didn’t mean it. “I didn’t mean any of the texts, and I got cleared with a psychiatrist, but the texts resulted him using it against me to try and make me look like the monster instead of him,” she typed. “I’m human and I can only take so much.”

“This is my truth,” she continued. “Aaquil Brown [Slim Jxmmi’s real name] for years has been emotional, physically and mentally abusive to me and I’ve always protected him because I loved him and seen the good in him that he’s change and we’d be a family.”

Kee also posted photos of herself battered and bruised on various parts of her body allegedly by the hands of Jxmmi. In one clip, she showed her bloody lip and opened her mouth to reveal that she is missing a tooth. She also shared alleged text messages from Jxmmi that appear to show him admitting that he physically assaulted her during a domestic argument.

For his part, Slim Jxmmi responded to Kee’s domestic abuse claims by posting and deleting screenshots of alleged text messages from her stating that she is planning to take her life and their son’s life as well. “You [gonna] kill Aaquil right ain’t that why you don’t have him now?” Jxmmi reportedly wrote in the caption. “Mothers only lose the baby when they are a danger to the child.”

Jxmmi also posted and deleted a video showing himself taking custody of their son while Miami-Dade police hold Kee back during the exchange. Watch the clip below.

He also wrote in the comment section on the Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post sharing Kee's social media posts that, "This blog got an agenda it’s two sides to every story."

This alleged incident arrives several months after Slim Jxmmi’s arrest for battery stemming from an alleged domestic violence altercation back in January. According to Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation inmate records obtained by XXL, the 30-year-old rapper was arrested and booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami for battery after an alleged fight between him and Kee.

TMZ reported that Jxmmi allegedly attacked Kee after she questioned him about a girl he was following on Twitter. Law enforcement sources reportedly told the outlet that during their domestic squabble, Jxmmi ripped her hair extensions off her scalp and threw her phone out over a window balcony so she couldn’t record him and post it on social media. The device wasn’t damaged.

When news surfaced of his arrest, Kee hopped on social media to deny that there was a physical altercation between herself and Jxmmi. In February, misdemeanor battery charges against Slim Jxmmi were dropped.

XXL has reached out to Slim Jxmmi’s rep for comment and contacted the Miami-Dade police department.