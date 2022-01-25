Slim Jxmmi Arrested for Domestic Violence, Girlfriend Disputes Police Allegations

Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd has been arrested on a battery charge stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident.

According to Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation inmate records obtained by XXL, the Alabama-bred rapper, born Aaquil Brown, was arrested and booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami on Tuesday (Jan. 25) for battery following an alleged incident with his girlfriend.

He was issued a $1,500 bond and as of reporting time, it's unclear if he has been released.

TMZ reported on the incident this afternoon, claiming that Slim Jxmmi assaulted his girlfriend, who is also the mother of his child, after she inquired about a girl he was following on Twitter.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Jxmmi's girlfriend, who goes by Kee, said that the 30-year-old rhymer left their home following their argument and returned smelling of alcohol. The girlfriend claimed that she tried to move their son from his playpen to a bed and that's when Jxmmi reportedly grabbed her hair with such force that a hair extension ripped from her scalp.

The report goes on to claim that the girlfriend tried to record the incident on her phone, which angered the Rae Sremmurd member, who proceeded to chase her around the house. The girlfriend later locked herself in a room where Slim Jxmmi kicked the door down and snatched the phone from her. He ultimately tossed her cell phone off the balcony to inhibit her from posting the supposed video on social media. The phone was later recovered by police when they arrived at the scene. The device was not damaged.

Shortly after the news emerged, Kee went on social media to denounce that there was a physical altercation between herself and Slim Jxmmi.

She wrote on Instagram, "Dade County y'all are wrong for this. I told you guys he did not hit me. Every officer you guys had in my face are wrong for this. No hands were put on anybody, I stated it more than once. It was a loud argument and the police were called. You guys turn nothing into something. It's our sons first birthday tomorrow, what's wrong with y'all?"

XXL has reached out to the Miami Police Department and a rep for Slim Jxmmi for a comment.