Mother of Slim Jxmmi’s Child Arrested for Domestic Violence, Allegedly Punched Rapper

Slim Jxmmi's child's mother has been arrested for a domestic violence incident where she allegedly punched the Rae Sremmurd rapper multiple times during a dispute.

Mother of Slim Jxmmi's Child Arrested

On Monday (Feb. 5), TMZ broke the news about the domestic disturbance, which led to the arrest of Kiara Danielson, the mother of Slim's young child. According to records obtained by XXL, Danielson was arrested on Jan. 22 and officially charged with battery. She has since paid a $1,000 bond and been released. TMZ reports police were called to the rapper's home in Doral, Fla. for a domestic incident. Slim told officers the fight began after a spat about social media. He says he told her to leave and began throwing her stuff in the yard. The Mississippi rapper then alleges Kiara punched him in the face three times.

Kiara told police an alternate story, saying Slim tried to grab her phone while she was recording the argument. They struggled over the phone and she scratched his face in the process. However, due to Slim's injuries, police arrested Kiara. According to TMZ, the latest incident happened a couple days after they had another fight at Kiara's apartment that was caught on camera.

XXL has reached out to Slim Jxmmi's team and the Miami-Dade Police Department for comment.

Slim Jxmmi and Kiara's History of Issues

Slim Jxmmi and Kiara have a history of domestic issues dating back a couple years. Back in January of 2022, the rapper was arrested for battery in a domestic violence incident involving Kiara, though she disputed the police's claims at the time. Five months later, Kiara shared video of their allege domestic dispute and Slim countered by sharing alleged text messages from Kiara saying she would hurt their child.

