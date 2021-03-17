Rae Sremmurd’s Brother Charged with First Degree Murder of Stepfather – Report

Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi's half-brother has reportedly been charged for the murder of their stepfather, which took place last year.

On Wednesday (March 17), TMZ revealed that 19-year-old Michael Sullivan has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of Floyd Sullivan Jr., Michael's biological father and Rae Sremmurd's stepfather. Sullivan is not facing the death penalty for the murder, but he's looking at life in prison if convicted. The teen is also currently in custody and there's no word when he'll reappear in court or if the case will stand trial.

Lee County, Miss. District Attorney John Weddle reportedly confirmed that the indictment was decided on after a grand jury heard evidence in January of this year. However, he didn't provide much information about the shooting except that the father sustained at least one gunshot wound during the incident that took place on Jan. 6, 2020.

The details surrounding the shooting that took place in Mississippi are still unknown. Michael Sullivan was held in a psychiatric facility as a person of interest in the crime following the shooting last January. His placement in the facility occurred after police discovered Floyd's body. No other suspects have been identified.

Rae Sremmurd's mother, Bernadette Walker, has also offered information on her son's medical condition, revealing that Sullivan suffers from Schizoaffective disorder. The illness, similar to schizophrenia, has side effects including mood swings and delusions. It is not currently known how this information impacted the jury's decision. However, Sullivan reportedly received a psychiatric evaluation before being sent to jail.

Neither of the SremmLife 3 rappers have publicly commented on the passing of their stepfather, their brother's alleged involvement in the killing or his most recent conviction.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Rae Sremmurd and a rep for the Lee County, Miss. District Attorney's Office for a comment on this matter.

See 19 Rappers Who Were Shot While They Were in the Spotlight