Swae Lee Faces Backlash After Urging People Not to Vote for Kamala Harris

Swae Lee is getting slammed on social media after urging people not to vote for Kamala Harris.

Swae Lee Receives Backlash for Anti-Kamala Harris Statement

On Saturday (July 27), Swae Lee hopped on X, formerly Twitter, and posted a series of criticial statements urging people to not vote for Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the upcoming election in November.

"Do not vote for Kamala!!! Do your research on that whole camp," Swae began, adding, "I pay over millions in tax dollars every year this man Sent it to A whole nother country !!!!!!!!! Those lil dollars that come off your checks they gave it away !!!!!! Think about that sh*t."

"The money we sent away every American citizen could've got minimal 200 grand think about that but I guess we don't need the sh*t [man shrugging emoji] and yall standing for Kamala," he continued. "My black people she don't do nothing but sign off on things against yall ...(us) voting just cuz you think she's black is not going to end in your favor."

Swae Lee also posted an edited video from the 2019 Democratic Presidential debate when then-senator Harris was running for the presidency and was debating against Hawaii senator Tulsi Gabbard. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Gabbard criticized Harris' prosecutorial record and pointed out her involvement in arresting individuals for marijuana crimes and her perceived excessive jailing of those users.

"Y'all better pay attention! And there’s a lot more," Swae captioned the post.

Swae Lee Responds to the Critics

After expressing his misinformed views about Vice President Kamala Harris, Swae Lee was hit with harsh criticisms from people who believe he's spreading inaccurate information about Harris.

"Who is really taking political advice from a ninja who doesn't look like he showers regularly," wrote one person to which Swae replied, "My shower bigger than your house."

Another critic addressed Swae's remark about billions of U.S. tax dollars going to foreign countries but not towards helping the poor. "Every president does that [Lmao]," a person wrote.

"It's time it stops and he gave a way billions upon billions why we are sitting here hurting in this country so many hungry you remember who gave the stimulus and ppp right?" Swae responded.

A third person replied harshly to Swae writing, "BTW your music been a*s after yall first album. You fell tf off."

Swae responded: "[laughing emojis] So mad you just saying anything im doing a show in Poland right now then Spain in two days each for 200k if that's falling off I guess you were never on and never will be if you vote for Kamala I'm tryna help you."

Check out Swae Lee's posts criticizing Vice President Kamal Harris below.

