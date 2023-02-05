Rae Sremmurd Perform at 2023 Pro Bowl, Few Fans Seem to Care Including Eli Manning

Rae Sremmurd is known for rocking crowds, but at the 2023 Pro Bowl, there were a few fans not particularly interested, including former NFL quarterback Eli Manning.

On Sunday (Feb. 5), the NFL's AFC-NFC 2023 Pro Bowl game was held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Rap duo Rae Sremmurd was on hand to perform the halftime show. Although Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee delivered a hype performance, videos from the event showed that a few people weren't paying attention, including Eli Manning.

To be fair, Eli Manning was coaching for the NFC team, so he wasn't interested in the halftime show. He was more focused on how he was going to beat his brother, veteran NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, who is coaching the opposing AFC team.

Nevertheless, fans shared their thoughts on Eli reading his documents intently while Rae Sremmurd was rocking the mic.

"Eli Manning prepping for 2H in middle of Rae Sremmurd performance lmao," wrote one fan.

"This Rae Sremmurd halftime show is so UNLIT [three tears of joy emojis]. Nobody is paying attention you can see side conversations everywhere in the crowd. lmao," tweeted another person.

"Rae Sremmurd in 2023 is the best the nfl could get?" questioned a third person.

However, one person was upset with people slandering Rae Sremmurd on his Twitter timeline.

"I cant stand this new generation why would you be disrespecting Rae Sremmurd like they aint supply heat for the last decade," he commented.

Rae Sremmurd must have caught wind of the Eli Manning video. The "No Type" rappers posted on their Twitter account a vintage photo of Eli and Peyton Manning posing together when they were actually playing against each other in a Pro Bowl match up.

"Same difference S/o to the Pro Bowl," they wrote, referring to themselves as the Eli and Peyton Manning of rap.

Salute to Rae Sremmurd!

