Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's Tuesday press conference featured an unwanted soundtrack after someone blasted YG and Nipsey Hussle's "FDT" while the pro-Trump nominee was giving an impassioned speech.

Yesterday (Nov. 8), Lake talked to the assembled press in the midst of her tight race with Democratic candidate Katy Hobbs and addressed reported voter machine issues in Maricopa County.

"I woke up this morning and within minutes of the polls opening up I started getting people calling," she told reporters."Voters in tears, calling my personal numbers, saying 'What’s going on? The tabulators aren’t working. They told me to put my ballot in a box and they would drive it downtown to county.'"

As she continued to talk, someone pulled up in a car behind the group playing YG and Nipsey's anti-Trump anthem, possibly in an attempt to spite Lake.

“I'm standing up for the people of Arizona," Lake continued while the chorus of the song played in the background. "I'm standing up for our children who will someday be ready to vote.”

As of press time, the governor's race in Arizona is too close to call, with only 66 percent of the votes in.

This isn't the first time the playing of "FDT" has ended in a viral moment. Back in October of 2020, a Trump supporter was captured on video punching a man who was playing the track. When Trump lost the presidential election the following month, CNN accidentally aired the uncensored version of the song during a live TV broadcast.

See Video of a Car Blasting YG and Nipsey Hussle's "FDT" During Kari Lake's Press Conference Below