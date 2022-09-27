Ari Fletcher Reveals She and Moneybagg Yo Recently Suffered Miscarriage

Ari Fletcher recently revealed that she and Moneybagg Yo suffered a miscarriage.

On Monday night (Sept. 26), Fletcher aired the latest episode of her cooking show, Dinner With the Don. During the episode, she disclosed the tragic news of her losing a baby by miscarriage.

"I'm gonna tell you guys what happened," she told viewers. "So, yes, that was me in the picture pregnant holding my stomach like this. That was me. Unfortunately, I had a miscarriage and God just, you know ... But, yes, I was pregnant and I did have a miscarriage ... God said not right now. Probably in the future."

The news comes two weeks after Moneybagg Yo posted a picture on social media showing off Fletcher's baby bump.

The status of Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher's relationship is unclear. Previously, they were one of hip-hop's most visible couples. In July of 2020, the Memphis rapper purchased Fletcher a white Lamborghini truck. Last year, she gifted Moneybagg Yo nearly 29 acres of land for his birthday. In recent months, rumors have spread that Moneybagg and Fletcher had called it quits. Evidence of the split seemed to come when news broke that the Lambo truck Moneybagg gifted Fletcher was being repossessed in August. Fletcher later claimed the rumors of Moneybagg taking the car back were false.

“Okay foreal, y’all are literally stupid,” she wrote on Instagram. “How can someone take something from me that’s in MY name? Please stop cause he is not even that type of person. We don’t address y’all on purpose but y’all are dragging it now.”

Fletcher has a son from a previous relationship with rapper G Herbo.

