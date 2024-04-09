Don Toliver Arrested for Suspicion of DUI – Report

Don Toliver has reportedly been arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Don Toliver Arrested

On Tuesday (April 9), TMZ broke the news about the rap-crooner's run-in with the law. According to the celebrity news site, Don was arrested this morning by the California Highway Patrol near the San Fernando Valley. He was reportedly pulled over for speeding when authorities say they had reason to believe he was impaired behind the wheel. Instead of booking the recording artist, they reportedly cited him and let him go to the custody of a passenger.

XXL has reached out to Don Toliver's team and California Highway Patrol for comment.

Don Toliver Welcomes Baby With Kalki Uchis and Preps New Album

News of Don Toliver's recent run-in with police comes just a couple of weeks after he announced the birth of his first child with singer Kali Uchis. The couple revealed the pregnancy only two months prior by way of a video they shared on social media. Don Toliver and Kali Uchis have been dating since 2020.

Musically, Don Toliver is on the heels of releasing the two new singles "Deep in the Water" and "Bandit." He also recently announced his new album Hardstone Phycho will be dropping in the summer of 2024.