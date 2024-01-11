Don Toliver and Kali Uchis Announce She’s Pregnant With Their First Child

Don Toliver and singer Kali Uchis have announced they are expecting their first child together.

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis Announce Pregnancy

On Thursday (Jan. 11), couple Don Toliver and Kali Uchis shared the news on Instagram via a heartfelt post, which can be seen below. The video shows a montage of clips, one of which sees the couple at the doctor's office. Don is on both knees kissing Kali's ample baby bump. Other clips include childhood video of the Don and Kali, as well as other moments in the couple's relationship and pregnancy journey. The post is captioned, "Starting our family don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you."

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis' Relationship

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis have been dating since 2020. She appeared on his track "Drug N Hella Melodies" in 2021.

"We’re not crazy public or nothing like that. We just vibe," he told W magazine about their relationship that summer.

The couple most recently collabed on "4 Me" off Don's Love Sick album, which dropped last February. Aside from his new album, Don had a quiet year music-wise. Last March, he dropped the single "Private Landing" featuring Justin Bieber and Future.

See video of Don Toliver and Kali Uchis announcing they are expecting their first child together below.

Watch Don Toliver and Kali Uchis' Baby Announcement