Jay-Z and Beyoncé Shocked by Ye’s Nasty Tweets Aimed at Their Kids, Consider Legal Action – Report

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are reportedly shocked by Ye's nasty tweets about their kids and may even take legal action.

After hitting up X on Tuesday (March 18) with a series of absolutely vile and unwarranted tweets aimed at Jay-Z, Beyoncé and their youngest children, Rumi and Sir, Ye could find himself in court.

According to a report published by Page Six on Thursday (March 20), a source close to the Carter family says King Hov and Queen Bey "will not stand for" Jay's former partner in rhyme referring to their offspring "in such a vulgar and offensive manner." The reported insider also told the news outlet that while the music industry power couple does not plan on addressing the situation within the public eye, they may get their lawyers involved.

"Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter," the unnamed source tells Page Six.

What Did Ye Tweet About Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Kids?

Reports of possible legal action against Ye comes directly on the heels of a rageful tweet-and-delete session the Chicago hip-hop veteran has become known for. After Ye took to social media earlier this week to call Hov and his A-list bride "KOON A*S NI**AS," the habitual line stepper quadrupled down. Ye claimed the young Carter twins have an intellectual disability in the most offensive way possible.

"WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS," Ye tweeted. "THEYRE RET**DED NO LIKE LITERALLY AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMANATION IS SUCH A BLESSING HAVING RET**DED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE. AT LEAST JAY Z AND BEYONCE GET TO RAISE THEIR RET**DED A*S KIDS."

XXL has reached out to representatives for both Jay-Z and Ye for comment.

Take a look at Ye's wild rant targeted at Jay-Z, Beyoncé and their young children and his explanation for why he lashed out at Hov below.

