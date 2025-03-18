Ye Takes Shots at Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator in Another Explosive Rant

Ye is on one again, and now he's calling out his rap peers like Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator and others in a new X rant today.

Ye Disses Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator and More in New Rant

On Tuesday (March 18), Ye went on another explosive rant on X. The controversial Chicago rapper was apparently triggered by recent drama with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian surrounding him putting North West on a track with Diddy, and Ye being excluded from Playboi Carti's new Music album.

"THE MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION," Ye posted, setting off a string of over two dozen follow-up posts. "I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER I DONT A F**K ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SH*T AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE AND I DONT GIVE A F**K WHAT NO COMMENTS THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS."

"I HAAAAAATED NOT LIKE US," Ye randomly added, voicing his disdain for K-Dot's Grammy-winning Drake diss song. Ye later implored Kendrick to diss him.

"NOBODY GET A PASS I WAS A PART OF SO MANY OF THESE NI**AS SUCCESS AND A LOT OF NI**AS LET THE JEWS CONTROL THEM," Ye continued. "PUSHA TALKING ABOUT HE DONT AGREE WITH MY POLITICAL OPINIONS BRO I HATE ALL THESE NI**AS THATBIVE SAT AND CHOPPED SOMGS FOR TY AINT HAVE TO USE THE TERM HATE SPEECH EVERY NI**A IN THE INDUSTRY IS A SLAVE TO THIS FA**OT A*S JEWISH INDUSTRY EVERRRYYYYY ONE DO YOUR F**KING DISS SONGS OR PULL UP."

Ye also name-dropped Iggy Azalea in an attempt to sarcastically mock her child's father Playboi Carti.

"HEY IGGG AZALEA I NEED TO GET ONYX VOCALS ON MY SONG THATS MY NEPHEW OH AND IMA RAP ABOUT ONE OF YOUR BUSINESSES THE F**K?" Ye posted.

Iggy has already responded on X. "Ye, I understand the point you want to make. I say this with kindness & as a mother: Please, leave my child out of this," she wrote in part.

From there, Ye set his sights on more peers. He shared photos of late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi and Playboi Carti along with the message: "ALL TURNED THEY BACK WHEN I SPOKE THE TRUTH THE JEWS PUNKED YALL OH AND THE FRENCH."

Tyler, The Creator caught Ye's wrath as well.

"THIS NI**A HAS NEVER MADE A MEMORABLE SONG," Ye captioned a photo of himself and Tyler. "HES LIKE IF AN ARTIST CHECKED EVERY BOX OTHER THAN HAVING ANY GOOD VERSES OR SONGS AND HIS LAST ALBUM RIPPED OFF MY WHOLE LANGUAGE."

Yeezy went on to call out Future and Metro Boomin, claiming they asked him to be on the "Like That (Remix)" but pulled the song after he mentioned UMG CEO Lucian Grainge. Jim Jones and Ty Dolla $ign also caught strays. However, Ye did show love for Kodak Black and A$AP Rocky.

Read More: Ye Stoops to New Lows With Ku Klux Klan Outfit

See Ye's latest rant below.