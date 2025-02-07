Ye Believes Diddy Is Being Extorted as Part of Me Too Movement, Says Alleged Victims Are Lying

Ye is still on his marathon tweeting spree and is now claiming Diddy is being extorted as part of the Me Too Movement.

Ye Tries to Discredit the Me Too Movement

On Friday (Feb. 7), the artist formerly known as Kanye West continued the unhinged X rant he started on Thursday night (Feb. 6). He continued to show support for embattled music mogul Puff Daddy, and went as far as to say the Bad Boy Entertainment founder is the victim of an extortion plot strategized by the Me Too Movement.

"Puff got me too’d So did I FREE PUFF Did Puff get me too’d cause of the fighting or because of the money? I never seen a broke ni**a get me too’d," Ye tweeted.

"Me too is extortion If a ni**a really taped you then it’s legal not financial Can’t nobody see that," he added in a follow-up tweet. "You b****es were not raped Pardon me Lemme put this in Ye all caps YOU ME TOO B****ES DID NOT GET RAPED. YOU EXTORTED NI**AS NI**AS MEANS MEN B****ES MEANS B****ES."

Diddy is currently facing over two dozen civil cases and a criminal case accusing him of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. The Me Too movement is a social movement to raise awareness about sexual abuse, sexual harrasement and rape culture.

The Chicago rapper also addressed the rumor that Travis Scott has unfollowed Ye on social media since Ye's X rant started.

"I LOVE TRAV VIRGIL AND DRAKE," Ye wrote. "DRAKE THE REALEST ONE OF THOSE THREE THOUGH HE NOT FAKE COOL HE’S JUST TALENTED AF AND YES ITS F**K VIRGIL AND ANY OF THESE OTHER NI**AS THAT WORKED FOR ME THAN USED ME THEN WENT AGAINST ME I LOVE VIRGIL AND HE USED THAT VERY LOVE TO BEAT NIGERIANS ARE SUPER SMART."

Ye Goes on Disturbing X Rant

Ye's disturbing binge-tweeting marathon began on Thursday night when he started defending Diddy and pleaded with President Trump to free Puff. It has now come full circle. In between that, Ye praised Adolph Hitler, called himself a Nazi, nicknamed himself Yadolph Yitler, bragged about not taking photos with Make-A-Wish kids, dissed late fashion desinger Virgil Abloh and more.

Check out Ye claiming Diddy is a victim of the Me Too Movement below.

See Ye's Tweets on Me Too Movement