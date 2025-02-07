Ye’s New Rant of Wild Tweets Are Full of Anti-Semitism, Diddy Support and Dissing Rappers

Ye is on one, as the rapper posted nearly 100 tweets full of anti-Semitism, Diddy support and dissing rappers last night.

Ye Goes on Wild X Rant

On Thursday night (Feb. 6), Ye started what is ending up to be an X marathon full of vitriol. The Chicago rapper began by showing his support for Puff by asking President Donald Trump to free the embattled music mogul.

"@realDonaldTrump PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF," Ye tweeted. "FREE PUFF...ALL THESE CELEBRITY NI**AS AND B****ES IS PU**Y YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY SH*T..F**K ALL THAT WOKE SH*T NIGGAS ADDICTED TO COMPLAINING DO SOMETHING."

He then announced a Yeezy and Sean John collab and claimed he and Puff are splitting the profits.

From there, the polarizing rap star went off with dozens more vile anti-Semitic tweets praising Adolph Hitler and the Nazis, at one point even dubbing himself Yadolph Yitler.

"I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B****ES," he added. "I'M A NAZI."

"CALL ME YAYDOLF YITLER AND YOUR B***H STILL WANTS TO F**K," he added.

Ye was also over the place with his comments, seemingly trying to say the most nasty things to get a rise. He continued by boasting about having dominion over his wife Bianca Censori, dissing late fashion designer Virgil Abloh and bragging about turning down photos with Make-A-Wish kids.

"I SAY WHATEVER THE F**K I WANT PU**IES," he gloated.

Check out Ye's unhinged rant below.

See Ye's Wild Tweets on Anti-Semitism, Free Diddy and Dissing Rappers