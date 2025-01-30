Diddy Accused of Sex Crimes Against Two More Victims in New Superseding Indictment

Diddy has been hit with a superseding indictment accusing him of sex crimes against two additional victims.

Government Files Superseding Indictment Against Diddy

On Thursday (Jan. 30), the federal government filed an updated indictment against Diddy in his ongoing criminal case. The 15-page indictment contains the same charges as the original one, which was unsealed on Sept. 17, 2024: sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy is also still the sole defendant on the case. However, two more alleged victims, named Victim-2 and Victim-3 have been added to the case. It is unclear who the two other alleged victims are. Victim-1 in the indictment has been identified as Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

In response to the latest indictment, Diddy's attorney, Marc Angifilo, has released the following statement to XXL: "The latest Indictment contains no new offenses. The prosecution's theory remains flawed. The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes. Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial."

XXL has reached out to the United States Attorney's Office for comment.

Diddy Trial Draws Closer

Diddy's trial is scheduled to begin on May 7, 2025. The embattled music mogul is being accused of orchestrating drug-fuel sex parties, which featured male and female prostitutes, and forcing people to participate through force, fear or coercion. Puff has denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.

In addition to his criminal case, Diddy is facing a mounting stack of civil cases filed by people who claim they were drugged, sexually assaulted or physically abused by the Bad Boy Entertainment founder.