A Look at the Days Leading Up to Diddy’s Arrest

Diddy's arrest on Sept. 16, 2024, as part of a grand jury indictment for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution sent shockwaves through the music industry. However, the embattled music mogul, who planned on turning himself in, according to his lawyer, knew the case was coming down, though he was unaware he would be taken into custody when he was. Here's what prosecutors say Diddy did in the days and hours leading up to his arrest, according to Rolling Stone.

In the four days leading up to his arrest, prosecutors say Diddy called and texted potential government witnesses over 58 times.

On the day he was arrested, Diddy visited his old Harlem neighborhood with four of his seven children, where he chatted and posed for photos.

Diddy also visited Central Park.

In the afternoon, the Bad Boy Entertainment founder went to the Park Hyatt Hotel, in Manhatten, where he had a woman waiting in a suite specially decorated to celebrate the woman's birthday, where he was arrested after he entered the hotel. Multiple bags of pink powder were reportedly discovered in the room. The substance appeared similar to stimulants previously seized from the music mogul that tested positive for Ecstasy and other drugs.

Combs had also been trying to get another woman to come to New York the same weekend.

Diddy Trial Looms

Diddy has been in custody at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest. Authorities claim Diddy orchestrated drug-fueled sex parties and forced people to participate through drugging, fear, force or coercion. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges but has been denied bail on multiple occasions. Diddy's trial is scheduled to start on May 7, 2025.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.

Read More: The Most Shocking Details in New Interview With Diddy Accuser Who Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted With a Remote