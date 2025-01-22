The Most Shocking Details in New Interview With Diddy Accuser Who Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted With a Remote

A woman who claimed in a lawsuit that Diddy raped her with a TV remote is expounding on her accusations in a new interview.

On Sunday (Jan. 19), NewsNation program Banfield aired a new interview with Ashley Parham, one of the nearly 40 people who have filed civil lawsuits against Diddy. Parham sued the Bad Boy Entertainment founder in October of 2024, claiming she was gang-raped by Diddy and his associates. She alleges the embattled music mogul used a TV remote to sexually assault her in retaliation for her remarks that she thought Diddy killed Tupac Shakur. Here are the most wild claims from her sit-down interview.

Ashley Parham's Allegations Against Diddy:

Parham claims she met an associate of Diddy at a bar in February of 2018 named Shane Pearce who had the mogul on a FaceTime call.

Diddy overheard her say she was not a fan of his and that she thought he killed Tupac.

Diddy then threatened Parham, telling her he was going to "eat her face," which she says she did not take seriously at the time.

Months later, Shane Pearce lured Parham to a house by saying he needed help opening his cancer medication. But, when she arrived, he seemed "just fine."

Pearce took Parham for a drive in his new car before returning and giving her a glass of water, which she drank. Afterward, she started to "feel a little bit off."

Diddy then arrived at the home, accompanied by several other people. Upon seeing Parham, he remarked, "Bet you didn't think you were gonna see me."

Diddy threatened to human traffic Parham before pulling out a knife and also threatening to cut her face.

Diddy then ordered Bad Boy chief of staff Kristina Khorram to "insert a copper IUD" into Parham's vagina but she was unable to do it.

Diddy got angry and sexually assaulted Parham vaginally with a TV remote.

The group of people in the room, including Diddy, Pearce and a bodyguard took turns raping her.

Diddy filmed the bodyguard sexually assaulting Parham while he pleasured himself.

Afterward, Parham couldn't find her belongings. She located a black t-shirt and put that on. She also found the knife that Diddy previously threatened her with and kept it. She attempted to leave the house but was then made to sit down outside where everyone had gathered.

Diddy bragged about what he did to Parham and told her he's gotten away with other cirmes.

Diddy asked Parham, "Why haven't we ever partied like this before?" To which Parham responded by lashing out telling Diddy he raped her.

He then attemped to bribe her with "some amount of money" but she refused.

Diddy then called his mother Janice Combs of FaceTime who scoled Parham not to hurt her son. Janice warned her to "take the money and shut up."

Diddy admitted to having Tupac killed, after which the bodyguard pulled out his gun and pointed it at Diddy.

Parham jumped behind the bodguard and attempted to grab the gun, which caused it to discharge, with a bullet striking a nearby hill.

Parham claims she lost her mind at that point and charged at Diddy with the knife. She struck him with her fist and he fell down and she contemplated stabbing him.

She decided not to and began to retreat. Diddy got to his feet and pushed her.

She swung the knife, which connected with the music mogul, sending him reeling.

A neighbor came to investigate the disturbance, which created a distraction for Parham to run away. As she and the neighbor ran, Diddy started shooting at them.

The police arrived at the neighbor's home and Parham told them her story. However, they seem disinterested and did nothing.

After the police left, she went back to Shane's place and looked for her belongings but could not find them. She then fell asleep.

When she woke up the following day, Shane gave her her stuff and acted like nothing had happened. She then left.

Diddy's Team Responds to Ashley Parham Interview

Diddy's legal team has released the following statement to XXL in response to Parham's claims in the new interview.

"As the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department confirmed, her report was thoroughly investigated, and it was determined the claims were unfounded," the statement reads. "Mr. Combs will be able to establish with documentary proof that he was nowhere near Orinda, California on the day she claims she was assaulted. There is no evidence that Mr. Combs was ever even in the same room as Ms. Parham. She is completely unbelievable and no sane person who views the evidence will credit her story."

A spokesperson for the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department has also responded to XXL's request for comment with the following statement: "A report was taken on March 23, 2018. We take these cases seriously, and detectives thoroughly investigated the accusations. It was later determined the claims were unfounded."

Check out Ashley Parham's new interview about Diddy below.

Watch Diddy Rape Accuser Ashley Parham Reveal Details of Her Shocking Lawsuit in New Interview

