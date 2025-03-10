Ye Stoops to New Lows With Ku Klux Klan Outfit

Just when you thought Ye couldn't go any lower in his race-baiting game of limbo, the controversial rapper scrubs the ground by sharing images of a Ku Klux Klan outfit on social media.

Ye Flaunts Klan Outfit

On Sunday (March 9), the artist formerly known as Kanye West continued to purposely fuel public outrage by sharing a photo of a Ku Klux Klan robe on Instagram. He captioned the photo: "Outfit of the day." After being condemned by followers, the post was pulled from IG. Ye then took his ornery antics to X, where he reposted the same photo along with the caption "Fit Pic." That post has also since been removed.

This isn't Ye's first time using iconography that represents the infamous hate group. In December of 2023, he wore a KKK-inspired hood to a Vultures 1 listening party in Miami.

Ye's Troubling Swastika Infatuation

Ye showing off his clan fit comes on the heels of him outwardly expressing his morbid fascination with the swastika, the logo for the Nazi party. Ye first attempted to sell swastika T-shirts after running an ad for his online Yeezy store during the 2025 Super Bowl in February. After his store was shut down by Shopify, Ye began reaching out to jewelers online about making him a swastika pendant.

He was later spotted wearing a swastika T-shirt and gloated about the controversial move online.

"It was always a dream of mine to walk around with a Swastika T on," he boasted on X the following day. "Prepared for another day of high quality antisemitism."

Check Ye's latest post below.

See Ye Show Off His Ku Klux Klan Outfit