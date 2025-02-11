Ye’s Online Yeezy Store Shut Down After He Sells Swastika T-Shirts

Ye's online Yeezy store has been dropped by Shopify after the controversial recording artist's attempt to sell swastika T-shirts.

Shopify Shuts Down Yeezy Store

Ye is facing controversy once again. On Sunday (Feb. 9), a new Yeezy ad ran during the 2025 Super Bowl promoting the website. The following day, Ye removed all items from the site except for one T-shirt with a swastika, the logo of the Nazi party. The tee is named the HH-01, which some people think stands for Heil Hitler, a Nazi salute. Shopify, who hosts the Yeezy website, has since disallowed Ye from operating on their platform.

In a statement to XXL, a spokesperson for Shopify explained the reasoning for taking down Ye's merch page.

"All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform," the statement reads. "This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms so we removed them from Shopify."

Ye Goes on Offensive Four-Day X Rant

Ye's latest stunt comes after he went on a four-day tirade on X, where it seemed like his sole purpose was to say the most vile things possible. In between staunch support for Diddy, Ye praised Adolph Hitler, called himself a Nazi, dissed dead fashion designer Virgil Abloh, shared dozens of anti-Semitic posts, bragged about turning down Make-A-Wish kids for photos, admitted to hitting women and more. Over the weekend, he continued by posting pornography before finally bowing out on Sunday night.

"I'm logging out of Twitter," Ye announced in his final tweet. "I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as my sounding board. It was like an Ayahuaska trip. Love all of you who gave me your energy and attention. To [sic] we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight."

Check out Ye's page before and after Shopify shut it down below.

Ye Sells Swastika T-Shirts

Kanye West sells swastika shirt. yeezy.com

Shopify Shuts Down Ye's Merch Page

Kanye West Yeezy store banned. yeezy.com