Ye’s Offensive, Appalling Tweeting Comes to an End After Four Days

Following a whirlwind four-day marathon of offensive tweets, Ye has decided to put an end to his X account.

Ye Deletes X Account Following Appalling Tweets

On Sunday night (Feb. 9), the Chicago rapper finally put an end to the binge-tweeting session that had him trending No. 1 on X.

"I'm logging out of Twitter," Ye announced in his final tweet. "I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as my sounding board. It was like an Ayahuaska trip. Love all of you who gave me your energy and attention. To [sic] we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight."

Ye Goes on Four-Day Twitter Rant

Ye started going off on X on Feb. 6. He began by pleading with President Trump to free Diddy and things quickly devolved into anti-Semitism, Nazi and Adolph Hitler praise, boasting about turning down photos with Make-A-Wish kids, dissing the dead and more. In a full circle moment, Ye also claimed Diddy is being extorted by the Me Too Movement.

"Puff got me too’d So did I FREE PUFF Did Puff get me too’d cause of the fighting or because of the money? I never seen a broke ni**a get me too’d," Ye tweeted.

"Me too is extortion If a ni**a really taped you then it’s legal not financial Can’t nobody see that," he added in a follow-up tweet. "You b****es were not raped Pardon me Lemme put this in Ye all caps YOU ME TOO B****ES DID NOT GET RAPED. YOU EXTORTED NI**AS NI**AS MEANS MEN B****ES MEANS B****ES."

Over the weekend, Ye kept going and things got more bizarre. On June 8, he shamelessly plugged his Yeezy apparel during a rant defending Diddy by sharing a photo of Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura wearing a Ye-branded hoodie when she was assaulted by Diddy in 2016. On Sunday, Ye began posting pornography on his X account. He later admitted to hitting women in the past in a post comparing Kendrick Lamar being accused of domestic violence by Drake to Diddy actually being seen in 4K brutally assaulting Cassie.

In addition to deleting his X account, Ye has purged his Instagram account as well.

See some of Ye's wild tweets below.

