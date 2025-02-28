Ye’s Troubling Swastika Infatuation Keeps Getting More Ridiculous

Ye is currently playing a sick game of limbo, where he is seemingly trying to find out how low he can go before he falls flat on his back in a heap. The habitual line-crosser's recent infatuation with the swastika has taken things to a gross new level.

Ye's Swastika Obsession Reaches New Low

Something is seriously wrong with the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Following his 2022 run of anti-Semitic rhetoric, Yedolph Yitler (his words, not ours) is unfortunately bizzack with a fetish for the swastika, the logo for the Nazi party.

On Feb. 10, Ye purged his Yeezy website and began selling swastika T-shirts after running an ad for the page during the 2025 Super Bowl. The bait-and-switch got the rapper banned from Shopify.

Kanye West sells swastika shirt. yeezy.com loading...

Kanye West Yeezy store banned. yeezy.com loading...

Ye's mission to offend every Jewish person on the planet didn't stop there. He's only doubled down. On Thursday (Feb. 27), he shared a video of an iced-out swastika on X and said he was looking for something similar.

"For all jewelers I’m looking for swastika chain designs Please submit to swastachain@yeezy.com," he captioned the video.

The same day, Ye took the 'if you can't sell ’em, wear ’em' approach and was spotted in Los Angeles in a swastika T-shirt.

"It was always a dream of mine to walk around with a Swastika T on," he gloated on X the following day. "Prepared for another day of high quality antisemitism."

It's not even worth wasting brain cells trying to figure out what Ye is trying to accomplish with his latest antics. The old Kanye left the building a long time ago. And what we are left with might not be worth saving.