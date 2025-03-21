Fivio Foreign Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Woman With Gun Over Parking – Report

Fivio Foreign has reportedly been locked up in New Jersey on various charges since January for allegedly threatening a woman with a gun over parking.

Fivio Foreign Arrested

The Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper was arrested on Jan. 18 on charges including unlawful possession of a weapon and making terroristic threats, XXL confirmed through jail records on Friday (March 21). Police tell TMZ that Fivio is accused of pointing a gun at a woman on New Year's Day in Edgewater, N.J.

The woman claims she asked the rapper to help jumpstart her car, to which Fivio allegedly responded by pointing a gun at her and saying, "If I see you parked in front of this building again, there is going to be a f**king problem."

Witnesses called the police, who were able to corroborate the woman's claims via surveillance video. However, Fivio Foreign's attorney tells TMZ that the case is flimsy at best and he expects the rapper to be home in the next couple of months.

XXL has reached out to the Edgewater Police Department and Fivio Foreign's attorney for comment.

Read More: 12 Rappers Who Beat Major Legal Cases and Walked Away With a Victory

Fivio Foreign's Past Legal Issues

This is not Fivio's first run-in with the New Jersey police. In April of 2021, he was arrested after being caught with a loaded gun and running from police in Fort Lee, N.J. He was hit with multiple gun charges, including possession of a firearm for unlawful purposes, resisting arrest, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a firearm without the required permit.

Fivio's latest arrest came just a few days after he made headlines for dissing streamer PlaqueBoyMax following a tense appearance on Max's stream.