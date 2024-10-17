Fivio Foreign Got the Wildest Timberland Boot Tattoo and Gets Roasted Online

How do you say you're from New York without saying you're from New York? Fivio Foreign recently answered the question by getting a wild Timberland tattoo that is getting him roasted online.

Fivio Foreign Shows Off New Timberland Tattoo

Earlier this week, the Brooklyn rapper shared a post on Instagram showing off some new ink he recently got. In the video, which can be seen below, Fivi gives a close-up view of the new tattoo, which is on his calf. The tat is the sole of a Timberland boot. And just in case people who see it are unsure, he had the word Timberland added along with the company's signature tree logo.

"Why not?" he wrote on the video tagging the tattoo shop Inked London.

Fans React to Fivio Foreign's Timberland Tattoo

Fans have been roasting Fivio for his new ink on social media.

"I be wanting to defend him cause he makes great music, but come on man lmao," someone reacted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"So he wants to appear stepped on?" someone else tweeted.

"I think bro just loosing bets at this point," another post reads.

"If these artists didn't make these brands so much free promo money those lawsuits would be hilarious," someone else wrote.

